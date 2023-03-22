Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing a spirited dispute between whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s and the manufacturer of a squeaking dog toy that parodies the liquor’s bottle and label. The question for the court has to do with whether the toy’s maker infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks. Arizona-based VIP Products produces the Bad Spaniels toy. While the original bottle has the words “Old No. 7 brand” and “Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey,” the parody proclaims: “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet.” Arguments in the case are expected to last more than an hour.

