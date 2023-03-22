Vote on Biden’s pick to run FAA delayed amid GOP opposition

The fate of President Joe Biden’s pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration is in doubt. On Wednesday, a Senate committee indefinitely postponed a vote on the nomination of Denver airport CEO Phillip Washington. Washington has run transit agencies in Denver and Los Angeles, and he led the incoming Biden administration’s transition team for the Transportation Department. But he has only been at the Denver airport since mid-2021, and Republicans say he lacks any experience in aviation safety. Biden nominated Washington last July, but he never got a hearing last year. Democrats have ramped up a campaign on his behalf in recent weeks, rounding up endorsements from airline unions and several former FAA administrators.

