Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears
By KELVIN CHAN and HALELUYA HADERO
Associated Press
The battle between the U.S. and China over TikTok will come into full view when the social media platform’s CEO testifies before Congressional lawmakers. Shou Zi Chew’s hearing is happening at what he’s called a “pivotal moment” for the hugely popular short video sharing app. TikTok is owned by parent company ByteDance, which has offices in Beijing. The platform has 150 million American users but it’s been dogged by persistent claims that it threatens national security and user privacy, or could be used to promote pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation. Chew will attempt to persuade lawmakers not to pursue a ban on the app or force its sale to new owners.