Coinbase tumbles ahead of the bell after SEC warning

Coinbase’s stock is tumbling at the opening bell after the cryptocurrency trading platform received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it could possibly face securities charges. The SEC said in a filing that a Wells notice was sent to Coinbase. The company was advised that a preliminary determination was made recommending that the SEC file an enforcement action against Coinbase for allegedly violating federal securities laws.

