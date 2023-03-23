Germany urges North Macedonia to amend charter for EU bid

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has urged North Macedonia’s leaders to deliver on a pledge to amend the country’s constitution needed to speed up its path toward European Union membership. North Macedonia has promised Bulgaria to add a reference in its constitution to the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority and end a spat between the two neighbors. But the amendment would require cross-party backing and the main opposition party remains opposed to it. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with North Macedonia’s political leaders in the capital on Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.