Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina barbecue chain known for its pro-segregation stance in a landmark 1960s case and its embrace of the Confederate flag in 2000 is facing allegations of racism and sexual harassment by the fired general manager of one of its restaurants. According to a lawsuit filed this week by a woman who worked at a Maurice’s Piggie Park BBQ location in Columbia, general manager Jeff Harrison coerced her early last year into a sexual relationship with promises of a raise. Another Black former employee contends that Harrison left him racist and threatening voicemails. The company’s president, Lloyd Bessinger, says the company has fired Harrison and doesn’t “accept any sexual or racial behavior.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.