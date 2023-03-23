Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for a one-time Trump supporter caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory is demanding that Fox News and Tucker Carlson apologize for the many “falsehoods” he says they have spread about his client. The actions taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically reference the current $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox by a voting machine company that claims the network spread lies about it related to the 2020 presidential election. The demand indicates that people caught up in conspiracy theories are fighting back legally. The lawyer, Michael Teter, says he’s putting Fox on notice for potential litigation. Fox had no immediate comment.

