Sex assault survivor to NJ candidate: Take down video of me

AP National News

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman who says she is a sexual assault survivor says New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli should take down campaign video that uses her story to bash his oponent, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy. Katie Brennan spoke Friday in a phone interview. Brennan is a former state government official who said she was sexually assaulted by a peer while they both worked on Murphy’s behalf in 2017. She said she wasn’t consulted before Ciattarelli this week launched the site, PhilMurphyDoesNotCare.com. The site charges that Murphy uses women as “political props.” Brennan responded that she she wasn’t a prop or a pawn herself. Ciattarelli’s campaign didn’t directly address her request.