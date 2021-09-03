Cleanup and mourning continue after Ida soaks Northeast US

AP National News

By The Associated Press

The cleanup and mourning has continued as the Northeast U.S. recovers from record-breaking rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. At least 48 people in five states died as storm water cascaded into people’s homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems never meant to handle so much rain in such a short time. The worst toll was in New Jersey, where at least 25 died. Authorities said the work of searching for possible victims and identifying the dead wasn’t over. Work also continued to haul away ruined cars, clean mud and debris from streets and restore service to bedraggled transportation systems.