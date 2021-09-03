Cyprus says August was hottest month on record since 1983

AP National News

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Meteorologists in Cyprus say August was the east Mediterranean island’s hottest month since the recording of temperatures began 38 years ago. The Meteorological Department of Cyprus said the average high temperature last month was 39.8 degrees Celsius (103.6 Fahrenheit). The previous August record of 39.7 degrees Celsius (103.5 F) was set in July 2020. The highest single temperature recorded last month was 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 F), the third-hottest recorded for an August since 1983. U.S. weather officials previously announced that July was the hottest month on Earth in 142 years of recordkeeping, .