Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction

AP National News

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A Banksy artwork that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million is up for sale again at several times the previous price. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said Friday that “Love is in the Bin” will be offered at an Oct. 14 sale in London. The piece has a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.3 million). It bears an image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. During the October 2018 sale of the work then known “Girl With Balloon,” a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.