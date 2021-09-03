Tyson Foods workers get paid sick leave; 75% vaccinated

AP National News

By ALEXANDRA OLSON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyson Foods is offering paid sick leave for the first time to its front-line workers. It’s part of an agreement that secured union support for its mandate that all U.S. employees get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The meatpacking giant said 75% of its 120,000 U.S. workers have now been vaccinated. That’s up from 50% when the company announced the mandate on Aug. 3. Workers have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated, but the agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers provides for medical and religious exemptions. Tyson Foods is among the few companies with a large front-line workforce to impose a vaccine mandate so far.