AP Was There: Covering the Battle for Blair Mountain in 1921

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — When a mine industry conflict a hundred years ago sparked the largest armed uprising in the United States since the Civil War, The Associated Press was there, sending multiple bulletins each day with updates on each development. Thousands of coal miners had marched to unionize, fed up with poor wages and living conditions and angered by killings of their supporters. They were met on Blair Mountain by the anti-union Logan County sheriff. At least 16 men died in the 12-day battle, which included planes dropping bombs on the miners’ camps, before they surrendered to federal troops sent by President Warren G. Harding on Sept. 3, 1921.