Greek composer Theodorakis to be buried in Crete

AP National News

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Communist Party says composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis will be buried on Sept. 9 in Crete next to his parents and brother. A family dispute had developed over Theodorakis’s burial place following his death Thursday and an Athens court had suspended funeral arrangements Friday after former collaborators of the composer had intervened citing his wishes. Theodorakis’ body will lie in state at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral for three days starting Monday. The Communist Party made the announcement on Sunday.