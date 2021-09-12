California voters: Less Republican and white than in 2003

AP National News

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is again choosing whether to recall a governor. But the electorate deciding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate looks very different from that one that ousted fellow Democrat Gray Davis in 2003. The state today has 7 million more voters but fewer registered Republicans. And the electorate overall is younger and more Latino. Those trends favor Newsom, so long as he can get his voters to turn out. There are 46 replacement candidates on the ballot and Republican talk radio host Larry Elder is seen as the front-runner. More than 7 million ballots have been returned so far. The last day to vote is Tuesday.