Illinois man to be sentenced in ’17 Minnesota mosque bombing

AP National News

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say was the mastermind behind the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on several civil rights and hate crimes for an attack that left a community terrified. Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison for the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. While defense attorneys are asking for the minimum, prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Hari, saying she hasn’t taken responsibility for the attack.