Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:29 AM

Israel says it intercepts rocket launched from Gaza

KTVZ

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants have launched a rocket into Israel from the Gaza Strip. The military says it intercepted the rocket and there were no casualties. The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week and lingering hostilities from an 11-day war last May. It was the third consecutive night of rocket fire. Israel typically responds with airstrikes on targets connected to Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content