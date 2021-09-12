More evacuated as Spain deploys military against wildfire

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — Soldiers are being deployed in southeastern Spain to join the battle against a major wildfire that is burning for a fourth day. The blaze has destroyed more than 6,000 hectares, or 15,000 acres, of forest. Authorities on Sunday preventively removed residents from two towns, joining over 1,000 people evacuated before the weekend from other areas surrounding the resort town of Estepona. The Andalusia region’s agency in charge of firefighting efforts described Sunday as a “key day” for bringing the blaze under control. Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months, but have been particularly numerous around the Mediterranean this year, worsened by the intense August heatwaves.