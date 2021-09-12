Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:11 AM

Police: 1 killed, 5 others wounded in Chicago shooting

KTVZ

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say one person has died and five others including a teenage girl were wounded in a shooting on the city’s South Side. A group of people was walking toward their vehicles around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when someone inside another vehicle “fired multiple rounds, striking the victims.” A 42-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and armpit was taken to a hospital where she later died. Authorities have not identified her. A 32-year-old man shot in the face was in critical condition. The other victims were hospitalized in fair condition. They range in age from 15 to 28. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content