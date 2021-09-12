Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory. The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government. Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab, but he did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings.