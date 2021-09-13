Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders

AP National News

By ALON BERNSTEIN and JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

LOD, Israel (AP) — An Israeli defense contractor has unveiled a remote-controlled armed robot it says can patrol battle zones, track infiltrators and open fire. The unmanned vehicle is the latest addition to the world of drone technology, which is rapidly reshaping the modern battlefield. Proponents say such semi-autonomous machines allow armies to protect their soldiers. Israel’s military is already using a smaller version of such unmanned vehicles in patrols along the border with the Gaza Strip, run by the militant Hamas group and home to 2 million Palestinians. Critics fear the latest weapons developments mark another dangerous step toward robots making life-or-death decisions. Some have called for banning fully automated weapons.