Tony Awards land hosts Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald

AP National News

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have landed two impressive master of ceremonies — Tony- and Grammy-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr. will host a splashy TV special and the awards will be hosted by Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald. Producers of the telecast announced Monday that Odom will host the two-hour celebration of Broadway’s return on Sept. 26 from 9 p.m.-11p.m. and McDonald will host the award ceremony from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. The night will be broadcast live from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. Capping the evening will be the awarding of the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.