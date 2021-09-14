Group: Turkish drones in Cyprus endanger commercial flights

AP National News

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A flight safety organization is warning that a Turkish drone base in ethnically divided Cyprus could increase safety risks for thousands of commercial flights that cross the airspace around the eastern Mediterranean island. FSF-Med, which is affiliated with the International Flight Safety Foundation, said Tuesday the planned upgrade for the Turkish air base in Gecitkale — which is called Lefkoniko in Greek — may compound a communications problem between aviation authorities in Turkey and Cyprus. It says that problem has already compromised flight safety for years. An intelligence report obtained by The Associated Press suggests the Gecitkale base will host armed and unarmed Bayraktar TV2 drones, surveillance aircraft, training planes and advanced fighter jets.