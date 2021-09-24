Texas law limits medication abortions as near-ban remains

AP National News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is lauding another new abortion law that tightens limits on abortion-inducing medications. Opponents call it another attack after a near-total ban on abortion in the state began this month. The new restrictions take effect in December and shrinks the window when doctors and clinics in Texas can give abortion-inducing medication from 10 weeks to seven weeks. It also prohibits the pills from being delivered by mail.