Over 100 officials resign from Tunisia’s main Islamist party

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — More than 100 officials of Tunisia’s Islamist party Ennahdha have announced their resignations to protest their leadership’s inability to confront the nation’s political crisis. The split within the ranks of Ennahdha comes amid deep political crisis in Tunisia. President Kaïs Saied decided in July to sack the country’s prime minister, suspend parliament and assume executive authority, saying it was because of a national emergency. His critics called it a coup. Samir Dilou, an Ennahdha lawmaker, told The Associated Press the decision of 113 officials to resign was linked to the “impossibility of reforming the party from the inside.”