California bill aims to reduce deaths for Black mothers

AP National News

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has among the lowest rates of death nationally among pregnant women and new mothers. But the numbers for Black women tell a different story. The most recently available state and federal data shows Black women in California were more likely to die during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth than Black women nationally. Within the state, they’re six times more likely to die than white women. A bill awaiting action by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to change that by requiring more robust data collection on deaths and expanding access to doulas and midwives.