Taiwan lawmakers break out into brawl during policy speech

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s legislature on Tuesday descended into a rowdy brawl on Tuesday, after opposition lawmakers interrupted an important policy address and rushed the podium. Opposition lawmakers pushed their way to the speaker’s podium as the chamber’s head, Su Tseng-chang, was about to give an annual address on his government’s performance with a focus on national security and the economy. The opposition lawmakers — members of the Nationalist party, or Kuomingtang — broke through the protective barrier formed by Su’s own party, the ruling Democratic Progress Party, as they shouted for the speaker’s resignation over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.