Brazil tops 600,000 virus deaths amid doubts about delta

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has topped 600,000 virus deaths as it bids to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts' warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims. So far, that hasn't materialized. Improvement has encouraged mayors and governors to admit fans into soccer matches, and let bars and restaurants stay open until the wee hours.