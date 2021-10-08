Hearings resume in custody fight over cable car survivor

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Lawyers say the second hearing in a bitter custody dispute over a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy is over. It ended on Friday without any final ruling. Eitan Biran is the lone survivor of a cable car crash in northern Italy in May that killed 14, including his parents and younger brother. He’s been at the center of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and paternal relatives in Italy ever since his grandfather spirited him away to Israel in September. Relatives in Italy say he was taken without their knowledge while those in Israel say they are acting in his best interest.