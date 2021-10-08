Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son

AP National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian magistrate has rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. The magistrate sent Aryan Khan to jail for two weeks pending an investigation of the case. Khan and seven others were detained when narcotics agents on Saturday raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A total of 18 people have been arrested so far in the case. His father, one of the world’s most famous actors, has been acting in Bollywood films for nearly three decades and has starred in more than 105 movies.