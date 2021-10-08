Marathon bomber faces revived death sentence in high court

AP National News

By MARK SHERMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will try to persuade the Supreme Court this week to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The administration will argue that a jury had no need to examine evidence that prosecutors themselves relied on at an earlier phase of the proceedings. Tsarnaev’s guilt in the deaths of three people in the shocking bombing near the finish line of the marathon in 2013 is not at issue in the case being heard Wednesday. Instead, the justices will hear arguments over whether he should be sentenced to life in prison, or death.