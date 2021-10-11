5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir

AP National News

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Five Indian soldiers have been killed in a fierce gunbattle with militants fighting against Indian rule in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks. An Indian army spokesman says police and soldiers cordoned off a forested area following an intelligence report that militants were present there. According to the army, as troops launched a search operation, militants opened heavy gunfire that critically wounded an army officer and four soldiers. They were evacuated to a nearest medical facility but died there. No rebel group has issued any statement about the incident. The fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by government forces following a string of killings targeting non-Muslim minorities last week.