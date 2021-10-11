Activists seek legal marijuana in former hippie haven Nepal

AP National News

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA

Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Widely available marijuana once drew thousands of hippies to Nepal, where its use was not only accepted but embedded in both the culture and religion. But the country followed other nations in outlawing marijuana in the late 1970s and chased away the hippies who came on buses from Europe and United States. Half a century later, campaigners are seeking to again legalize the farming, use and export of marijuana as more countries allow its medicinal and recreational use. Supporters have introduced a bill in Parliament that would legalize marijuana, although debate has been delayed by continuing squabbles between political parties for power. Lawmakers supporting the idea say it could benefit farmers.