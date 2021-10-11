Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus

AP National News

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Runners are gearing up for the Boston Marathon. The world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon is happening Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. Last year’s race was postponed until September because of the pandemic, then called off for the first time in its history. This year’s race was moved from Patriots’ Day in April in hopes that the pandemic would abate. Lawrence Cherono and Worknesh Degefa are not returning to defend their titles from 2019. But 13 past champions and five Paralympic athletes who won gold in Tokyo are competing in the elite field.