Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated

AP National News

BEIJING (AP) — A bus has fallen into a river in northern China, leaving at least three people dead and 11 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland. Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river in Hebei province. Authorities say 37 of the 51 people on the bus had been rescued. In neighboring Shanxi province, more than 120,000 people have been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed. The heavy rains damaged part of a wall in Pingyao, a well-preserved ancient city that is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Operations have been suspended at 60 coal mines in Shanxi, a major coal producing area, because of the rains.