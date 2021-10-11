Insanity considered for ex-Marine in Florida family slaying

AP National News

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An insanity defense is being considered for an ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring. A lawyer for Bryan Riley told a Polk County judge Monday more time is needed to gather details of Riley’s past and hire mental health experts before a decision is made on his defense. They asked for a year delay, but prosecutors say only 45 extra days are needed. The judge did not immediately rule. Riley is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday to murder and other charges.