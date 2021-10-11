Iraq says it has arrested top leader in Islamic State group

AP National News

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq says it has detained a top leader of the Islamic State group and a longtime al-Qaida operative in a cross-border operation. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted the news Monday, identifying the man as Sami Jassem. He says Jassem oversaw the Islamic State group’s financial operations and served as the deputy leader of IS under the late Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Al-Kadhimi described it as “one of the most difficult” cross border intelligence operations ever conducted by Iraqi forces.