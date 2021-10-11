Merkel: Israel can’t ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians

AP National News

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has implored Israel not “to lose sight” of the need to establish a Palestinian state. Merkel spoke Monday at a Tel Aviv think tank as she wrapped up a two-day farewell visit to Israel. It was one of the few areas of disagreement during the visit by the lame-duck German leader. Merkel is capping a 16-year term characterized by unwavering support for Israel. She welcomed the historic diplomatic agreements reached last year between Israel and four Arab countries. But Merkel said the deals, known as the Abraham Accords, did not erase the need for Israel to reach a peace deal with its Palestinian neighbors.