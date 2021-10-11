No charges for task force members in Winston Smith death

AP National News

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A central Minnesota prosecutor says he won’t charge two members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force who fatally shot Winston Smith Jr., a Black man, in Minneapolis. Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan said in a letter dated last week that the task force members were justified in using deadly force. Smith was killed on June 3 as he sat in an SUV at a Minneapolis parking ramp. Authorities have said he was shot after he fired at task force members who were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation. A woman in the SUV with Smith has said she never saw him with a gun.