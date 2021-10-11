Texas Mom says safe return of 3-year-old son a ‘miracle’

AP National News

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 3-year-old Texas boy who was found alive after being missing for four days in a wooded area near his home is calling his safe return a “miracle.” Christopher Ramirez returned home on Monday after being released from a Houston area hospital, where he had been receiving care since he was found on Saturday. Araceli Nuñez, Christopher’s mother, told reporters she hugged her son and told him she “loved him with all my heart” after he was found safe. Grimes County Sheriff Donald Sowell says Christopher was found not far from where authorities had been searching by a man who had decided to look for the boy after learning about his disappearance during his Bible study.