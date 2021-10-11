UN chief: Afghanistan faces `make-or-break moment’

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning that Afghanistan is facing “a make-or-break moment.“ Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the world to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing. He also appealed to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises to allow women to work and girls to have access to all levels of education. He says 80% of Afghanistan’s economy is informal, with women playing an overwhelming role. He says: “without them there is no way the Afghan economy and society will recover.” He said the U.N. is urgently appealing to countries to inject cash into the aid-dependent Afghan economy.