EU’s first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

AP National News

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it has issued its inaugural green bonds, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors. The European Union’s executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. The EU is seeking become a leader in the market of green bonds, which are reserved for sustainable investment.