ICC hearing opens for Central African Republic rebel

AP National News

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A key pre-trial hearing has opened for an alleged Central African Republic rebel leader, to establish whether evidence against him is strong enough to merit putting him on trial on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes. Mahamat Said Abdel Kani is accused of being a leader in the Seleka rebel group. He was detained and handed to the court in January on an arrest warrant the ICC issued under seal two years earlier alleging his involvement in crimes committed in the Capital, Bangui, in 2013. He faces 14 charges linked to the detention and mistreatment of prisoners at two detention sites in Bangui in 2013. He was not required to enter a plea Monday.