Investigators: No evidence of Fulton County ballot fraud

AP National News

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators with Georgia’s secretary of state’s office have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election. During a hearing last month, he asked the secretary of state’s office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation to provide an update on any investigations into allegations of fraudulent or counterfeit ballots in the state’s most populous county. Lawyers with the state attorney general’s office on Tuesday filed a response brief that details investigative steps taken in response to the claims.