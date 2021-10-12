Israel’s new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

AP National News

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet for the first time with President Vladimir Putin in Russia later this month. The premier and the president will visit in the seaside resort city of Sochi, Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues — with Iran at the top of the list. Israel and Russia have kept a strategic door open in recent years. The two countries operate a military hotline to avoid aerial clashes in Syrian skies. Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, met many times with Putin.