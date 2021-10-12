Major highway still closed by wind-whipped wildfire

AP National News

SOLVANG, Calif. (AP) — A major Southern California highway remained closed by a growing blaze driven by intense winds. At least 200 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire. By Tuesday, the blaze had scorched 21 square miles along coastal Santa Barbara County and remained completely uncontained. In Northern California, fire crews increased containment of a blaze that destroyed 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and a park building at the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County. More winds later this week could force a utility to again cut power to thousands of customers in the northern and central regions of the state in an effort to prevent wildfires.