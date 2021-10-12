Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

AP National News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Tennessee post office. Authorities say the shooting occurred Tuesday at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis. The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police have gathered at the scene. No details were immediately released. It is the third high-profile shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks.