Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

AP National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say rapper Tyga has been arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation. Los Angeles police say the 31-year-old whose legal name is Michael Stevenson was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood. He was released after posting $50,000 bond. The arrest came after his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted images online of her face with a black eye. Swanson says in an Instagram story that “I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it.” An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.