The AP Interview: James Shaw wants climate talks to deliver

AP National News

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has shown that humans are very good at responding to an immediate crisis, says New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister James Shaw. But when it comes to dealing with a slower-moving threat like climate change, he says, we’re “terribly bad.” Shaw spoke to The Associated Press ahead of a climate summit that opens in Scotland on Oct. 31. Many environmentalists say the summit represents the world’s final chance to avert a climate catastrophe. Shaw says New Zealand’s actions on the climate haven’t been enough because “it will never be enough” on a multi-generational battle that will require years of further actions from every part of society.