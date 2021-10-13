Civil rights activist, historian Timuel Black dies at 102

AP National News

CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights activist, retired Chicago professor and historian Timuel Black has died at the age of 102. Black’s widow tells the Chicago Sun-Times and WLS-TV that he died Wednesday. Details of his death were not immediately available. Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson called Black “a tall tree in the civil rights forest.” Black graduated in 1935 from DuSable High School in Chicago and would serve in the army during World War II. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Roosevelt University and his master’s from the University of Chicago. Black would go on to teach history in Chicago’s public schools and was a sociology and anthropology professor with City Colleges of Chicago.